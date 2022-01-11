The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his wife, Carrie, were also present at the outdoor dinner in the garden on Downing Street on May 20, 2020, during the first ‘lockdown’. British Sky News writes, and it is yet another embarrassment for the premier who has so far refused to confirm that he was present. It was a ‘door-party’, an invitation to bring alcohol to get together.

About forty people attended the event in the garden, to eat and drink, at a time when the British were allowed to meet with only one person from another house outside, while the mixing of several families was still prohibited. There is already a Whitewall investigation into the multiple events organized at 10 Downing Street and in other government offices during the months of strict anti-Covid restriction: the investigation concerns precisely the two events that were probably held on the 15th and the May, 20th.

The invitation email was made public by ITV News: it was sent by Martin Reynolds, a close associate of the premier, and invited colleagues to “make the most of the good weather” with “some socially allocated drinks”.

According to ITV News, Reynolds’ message was sent to more than 100 employees of Number 10, including the prime minister’s closest advisors. Sky News is certain that Johnson and his girlfriend at the time were still in attendance; Labor has said the premier will have to “respond” if it is indeed confirmed that he participated.