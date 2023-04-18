France – President Emmanuel Macron addressed France this Monday, April 17, for the first time since the promulgation of his controversial pension reform. In his message, he gives a deadline for a dialogue and solution of the situation.

The President of the Republic has given his government 100 days to act “at the service of France”. The goal is to reconnect with the French.

These are the points to remember:

The pension reform was “necessary.” The Head of State assured that he heard the “rage” of the French and regretted that the reform was not “accepted”, but also that “a consensus could not be found”.

“No one can remain deaf to this demand for social justice and renewal of our democratic life.”

Towards a “new working life pact”

“The answer cannot lie either in immobility or in extremism,” warned Emmanuel Macron, announcing that he wanted to “build a new pact for life at work” and assuring that “the door will always be open to unions.”

“This new pact” will be “built in the coming weeks and months through social dialogue” between trade unions and business organizations, declared the Head of State.

The negotiations will focus on the need to “improve the income of employees”, “advance in careers”, “better distribute wealth”, “improve working conditions”, “find solutions to professional burnout” or even “help the reconversion”.

“One hundred days”, until July 14, to act “at the service of France”

“We have before us 100 days of appeasement, unity, ambition and action at the service of France”, proclaimed Emmanuel Macron, citing “July 14” to “make a first assessment”.

The Head of State indicated that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne would detail her roadmap “starting next week.” “It is our duty and I trust you, I trust us to make this happen.”

Original note on France24.fr