Monday, January 16, 2023
One hundred days is the limit within which real changes happen – This is how you create your own one hundred day goal that works

January 16, 2023
Petteri Kilpinen invented a step rule that is ingenious in its simplicity. Its benefits are visible now, ten years later. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

In a video lecture, coach Petteri Kilpinen explains how to create a life-changing hundred-day goal. This is Helsingin Sanomat’s Master’s course, welcome!

12.1. 11:32 am | Updated 6:05 am

Helsingin sanomat newspaper offers its subscribers free online lectures by top experts! Watch the second part of the HS Master Course from the beginning of this story – click the play button on the picture, and the video will start playing.

The lecture will be given by one of Finland’s most popular wellness coaches Petteri Kilpinen, who shares his lessons on how to make a lifestyle change successful in the course. Kilpinen tells you how to prepare a turning point hundred day goal – no need to think beyond that!

