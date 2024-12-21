People from all walks of life turn the works of the Cordoban artist into a scenic and contemporary version by photographer Joseba Urretavizcaya





Julio Romero de Torres is not a myth anchored in the past, think those who revisit him today. Just as the 150th anniversary of the birth of the painter from Córdoba marks, the photographer Joseba Urretavizcayathe writer Alvaro Bermejo and the bookseller and agitator…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only

Report a bug



