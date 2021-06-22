LifeHunters interviewed a group of 100 elderly people who revealed the main secrets of a long life. The research report is quoted by the Nigerian version of The Sun.

First of all, experts noted that men and women who have reached their 100th birthday have a positive thinking and attitude towards life.

In addition, they all stated that they felt 20-30 years younger than their actual age, as evidenced by biomarkers such as blood pressure, muscle and bone mass, and fitness. These indicators in centenarians corresponded more to the age at which they felt themselves, and not to the real one.

Related materials “I blame the devil” Centenary elders drink, smoke and suffer from gluttony, but nothing takes them

There was not a single “fan of a healthy lifestyle” among the group of retirees, but they all ate simple homemade food. At the same time, many centenarians did not deny themselves alcohol and smoking.

Another common feature of people who have lived 100 years or more is strong and positive family relationships. They always spoke of family with fondness, even if their spouses died decades ago. At the same time, centenarians cannot be called people “stuck in the past” – they are actively interested in modern life and are learning something new.

Experts believe that good memories, mental alertness and curiosity support older people and prolong their lives.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Kingston, Jamaica, celebrated her 105th birthday and spoke about the secret of her longevity. She believes that the main thing in life is not to harm people.