It is not that a decade ago it was easy to investigate a homicide in Chile, but it is difficult to do it today.

Prefect Jorge Abatte (Curicó, 48 years old) knows it well. With two and a half decades as a police officer in the Homicide Brigade (BH) of the Santiago Investigation Police, he has been a direct witness of how the crime scene has changed and how they went from looking for a suspect, who was generally related to the victim, to persecute hundreds who do not know who they are. In Chile they are called unknown defendants and, according to the national prosecutor, Ángel Valencia, in a period of six to seven years, cases of this type went from 16% to 40%. “That is very serious,” he said. Added to this is the rise in the country’s murder rate per 100,000 inhabitants: if in 2016 it was 3.6 points, in 2022 it reached seven.

It is a cold and gray autumn afternoon in Santiago. Abatte is wearing an impeccable dark blue suit that never seems to wrinkle despite the fact that he has had an extremely busy day in which he has run from meeting to meeting and from one barrack to another around the city. His is that of the BH of the southern metropolitan area of ​​Santiago, one of the areas of the Chilean capital where more crimes have historically been committed, but it is no longer the only one. It is the same sector that the government of left-wing President Gabriel Boric chose to begin a new policy of demolition of mausoleums that friends and relatives of drug traffickers and assailants have begun to erect in the streets and squares to honor the criminals who died in gang disputes. rivals.

Abatte has just spent a few days in Madrid on an advanced crime scene course given by the Spanish National Police. These are experiences that he says are very useful and that although they can be applied, they are not copied, since each country has a different reality, he clarifies. And that of Chile is going through a complex moment. For example, if last weekend there were 10 murders in Santiago, two weeks ago, in the Alameda, the main avenue of the Chilean capital, the head of a man wrapped in a bag was found. A few blocks away the rest of the remains were spread out, on two different streets. Until a decade ago, the appearance of a head would have been the front page of newspapers for several days.

A knife and the occasional bullet

The policeman remembers that when he entered the Homicide Squad in 1996, the crime scene used to be relatively obvious. Unlike what happens today, where most are committed on public roads and with firearms, the murders were perpetrated in vacant lots, near rivers and canals, or inside houses or bars. “There were discoveries of corpses by cutting weapons and sometimes they had bullet wounds, but that was sporadic. Blunt objects could also be found almost spontaneously in the place, such as stones, sticks or iron, which was what the attack was done with,” the police officer told EL PAÍS. “The motive was associated, mainly, with a fight or fight that was taking place at the time. And that generated a discussion that turned into a deceased person. But always in a circumstantial way, associated with a party, a fight between neighbors or within a population ^neighborhood)”.

Jorge Abatte, outside the PDI headquarters in Santiago, Chile. sofia yanjari

When they began to investigate, he remembers that many of the motives for the crimes were linked to a known defendant. “We would arrive at the site of the event and we would work with the body. Within this scientific-technical work, the detectives also began to register neighbors, acquaintances and relatives. Immediately, it came out that the homicide had been at a party or in a fight with the neighbors. Therefore, there was prior knowledge between victim and perpetrator. And that made the investigation, despite being complex, already at least had a specific line of investigation that made it advance much faster ”.

There is no exact date, with day and month, to indicate when the way of committing homicides in Chile changed, but a seasoned criminal does help to tell the story of the before and after in Chile: Juan Luis Mujica Hernández, alias el Indian John, murdered in 2006 with a sharp weapon inside the jail of the municipality of San Miguel, precisely in the jurisdiction where Abatte works.

when the Indian John lived, recalls the police officer, the first signs of homicide dynamics linked to drugs and firearms began. “It is a triad that set the national standard, because they gave it a lot of growth. Instead, now it would hardly be news,” says Abatte. “That caused us as police officers to begin to change our investigative strategy and link it not only to a homicide area, but also in a multidisciplinary way.”

For the policeman, Mujica’s, for its time, was a type of family clan crime dedicated to drug micro-trafficking and whose characteristic was to defend the corner where they sold drugs. “They were associated with territorial issues, but on a smaller scale. Not like now, when they defend a geographical sector, which can become a complete population (with thousands of inhabitants) ”, he says. Today, he explains, this is associated with a structure in which different people or groups perform different functions: some provide security; other transportation; some drug collection; others keep their weapons.

“That didn’t happen before, today everything is outsourced. For example, if someone is arrested, they have the drugs, but not the weapons. And if they raid me, they won’t find anything. That is what organized crime has that we have today, because to disrupt a criminal structure, it is more complex, ”he says. “Today we use a more powerful research parameter: identifying bands for not just that house or that block, but the entire population. It has been a change of investigative paradigm”.

The beginning of the gusts

For the head of the BH, it is between 2005 and 2010 that the Investigative Police visualized the increasingly frequent use of firearms in homicides. “That evolves rapidly, because in the 90s bladed weapons were used.” It is from 2010, he adds, “but especially in the last five years, when we see weapons that have their mechanisms altered to make them fire automatically, in bursts. And, by pressing the trigger just once, a multiplicity of projectiles is fired in a few seconds. Or also blank pistols, which adapt them. That was not seen before.”

Abatte continues: “Now we have also seen long weapons, such as submachine guns, or weapons of war as such. And that is typical of criminal organizations that are beginning to gain more strength, but that we have been disrupting. “There is a change in violence, a crime scene that has associated types of evidence at the ballistic level and vehicles involved in these violent deaths.”

Investigative Police detectives work at the site where two people were found dead, in Santiago. NurPhoto (Getty Images)

In this new crime scene, he explains, in recent years they have found “vanilla or projectiles for the death of one or more people in one place. It is a multiplicity of evidence that speaks of the violence used that has to do with the fact that no longer just one subject shoots, but several at one and with modified weapons.”

And he adds: “Today they use vehicles, something that did not happen. There are four subjects: three shoot, except the driver. And they do it towards another who is stopped in a corner or towards another car”. “We also have a lot of homicides in which there are motorcycles involved and more than one subject participating and with firearms.”

The change in the crime scene has been such that, he says, they have found more than 10 bullets in a single corpse. “And event sites with 80 to 100 ballistic evidence in the same place, for one or more people.”

For this reason, Abatte insists, today a police officer who is an expert in homicides is not enough. “There are multidisciplinary teams, scientific-technical work, criminal analysis and investigation, intelligence and new investigative strategies.”

It is the new reality of homicide in Chile, which today, unlike a few years ago, occurs in the heart of the capital. And in some areas of the country, such as the north, in chilling ways. Just a few days ago, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of two foreigners in Arica: they were buried alive wrapped in plastic bags and cement was placed on top.