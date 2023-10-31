Since October 18, French airports have received a total of 100 bomb alerts, according to Transport Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, explaining that they came from several electronic addresses.

“We will file a complaint every time and will not tolerate anything,” Boone told LCE television news.

He explained, “We received a total of one hundred warnings at French airports, and they have decreased in recent days, precisely because we have adopted a very firm stance.”

The minister pointed out that a man was arrested at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, and judicial procedures were initiated against him, noting also that there had been some attempts to launch electronic attacks.

In addition to bomb alerts, “reports of abandoned bags at stations and trains have almost doubled.”