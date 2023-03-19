“The blue shirt is something that sticks to your skin, it stays with you for life”. Gigi Riva said so, the man who made the Italians rejoice most of all: 35 goals with the national team, a record that today appears impossible to beat (the highest active player in the scorers chart is Ciro Immobile, at share 15). Thunderclap scored those goals wearing a wool uniform, as in the legendary Italy-Germany 4-3 of Mexico 70, the first truly iconic uniform of our football: crew neck, shield surmounted by the word “Italia”, white shorts, the Mazzola-Rivera relay and then in the final Pelé’s Brazil gives us four. The Landoni company produced them, but until 1999 no brand ever appeared on the game kits.