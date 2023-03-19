Since 1911, shades, designs and technical sponsors have changed (the next one will debut on the 23rd against England). The love between the fans and the national team uniform has remained unchanged, which we retrace through myths, triumphs and summers of passion
“The blue shirt is something that sticks to your skin, it stays with you for life”. Gigi Riva said so, the man who made the Italians rejoice most of all: 35 goals with the national team, a record that today appears impossible to beat (the highest active player in the scorers chart is Ciro Immobile, at share 15). Thunderclap scored those goals wearing a wool uniform, as in the legendary Italy-Germany 4-3 of Mexico 70, the first truly iconic uniform of our football: crew neck, shield surmounted by the word “Italia”, white shorts, the Mazzola-Rivera relay and then in the final Pelé’s Brazil gives us four. The Landoni company produced them, but until 1999 no brand ever appeared on the game kits.
