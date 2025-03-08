One hundred forty Nobel Awards They have published a manifesto asking the Europe help victims … and finance the reconstruction of a country devastated by the imperial war of Vladimir Putin.

The manifesto is headed by five Nobel Prizes for Literature, Elfriede Jelinek, Patrick Modiano, Herta Muller, Orhan Pamuk, Orhan and Wole Soyinka. They follow more than a hundred winners for their work in favor of peace and research in scientific, medical and economic disciplines.

This relationship of award -winning with the most important international awards of the world scientific and cultural community begin their manifesto in this way: «Thousands of civilians, including children, have been killed, imprisoned, are under occupation or have been deported to Russia by force. The destruction of whole cities and neighborhoodsas well as the delectable attacks on essential infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and nurseries, have forced many people to flee, completely stripped of their homes and livelihoods ».

“The biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”

The text also recalls that the Russian war in Ukraine “has caused the greater refugee crisis in Europe Since World War II with millions of displaced civilians both inside and outside Ukraine. The population has experienced suffering, unimaginable losses and miseries ».

After remembering that tragic evidence, the Nobel Prizes make this reflection and request: «It is estimated that the frozen world capital of the Russian Central Bank, to censor the attempt of invasion of Ukraine, amounts to some 300,000 million euros. This amount is retained in accounts around the world, but mainly in EU and G7 countries: that money continues to generate billions in interest ».

«The Nobel Prizes that we have signed this petition demands that the governments free, require, expropriate these funds from the Russian Central Bank for Finance the reconstruction of Ukraine and the compensation of war victims. This may need new regulations and laws, which, given the undoubted emergency and total violations of international law, are appropriate and must be modified, ”the text ends.