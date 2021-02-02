AN anonymous buyer in Spain just splashed nearly € 10million on a superyacht.

The boat, named Takara, is the work of Francesco Paszkowski, an Italian purveyor of luxury gadgets.

It was originally built in 2016 but was reworked last year boasts five staterooms, and all-important sun deck fitted with a bar, sun loungers and Jacuzzi.

Decked to the halls, the boat can accommodate up to 12 guests, plus seven crew members.

In addition to the master suite on the main deck there is also a VIP suite, double room and two twin rooms.

Each guest cabin has its own entertainment center and en suite bathroom – because what’s the point sailing the seven seas without a little bit of luxury?

The main saloon is particularly lavish; it’s adorned in mirrored bronze and has parquet flooring made from sideways-mounted rosewood slats.

Your very own floating mansion, at 9.5million it may sound like one hull of a price tag but at 37.95-meters it is far from the biggest yacht on the water.

That honor goes to Arab billionaire Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who bought 590-foot-long superyacht Azzam in 2013.

The Azzam cost an estimated $ 600 million to build and was constructed over the course of four years and holds the record for biggest private yacht in the world. For now, at least. The lifestyle of the rich is famous may be all smooth sailing – but it only gets more extravagant each year.