In Russia, a system of unilateral renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship has been put into operation — it is enough for newly minted Russians to submit an application to the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. Experts in the field of migration and lawyers spoke about the nuances of the naturalization of former citizens of Ukraine.

Why refuse?

On June 17, a provision of the law came into force, simplifying the refusal of a Ukrainian passport for persons who have acquired Russian citizenship. Explanations-memos on how to submit such appeals, as well as the text of the statement “on unwillingness to be a citizen of Ukraine” appeared on the pages of the regional departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The procedure primarily concerns citizens of Ukraine (including those who have received a Russian passport) who sent a corresponding appeal to the authorities of the Kyiv regime, but did not receive a response. This situation created a situation in which individuals did not have “reliable information and documents confirming the termination of Ukrainian citizenship.” Now, after submitting an application to the competent division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a person will be considered not having Ukrainian citizenship from the date of submission of the document. This can be done either by personally appearing at the territorial division for migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, or through the State Services portal.

Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

“A citizen of the Russian Federation who has filed an application for unwillingness to be a citizen of Ukraine is obliged not to take actions related to the exercise of rights and the fulfillment of obligations provided for citizens of Ukraine, including not obtaining and not using a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and other documents certifying citizenship of Ukraine or containing an indication of the citizenship of Ukraine, with the exception of cases in which these actions are performed in order to terminate the citizenship of Ukraine in accordance with the procedure established by the legislation of Ukraine, unless otherwise provided by a decree of the President of the Russian Federation. In case of violation, the application will be declared invalid, and the citizen of the Russian Federation – having the citizenship of Ukraine. A citizen of the Russian Federation will be able to apply again with a statement of unwillingness to be a citizen of Ukraine after 10 years.

– The rule on the termination of citizenship of Ukraine unilaterally will provide an opportunity for Russian citizens to hold certain positions, including in public authorities, and will reduce the time for consideration of such an application. Previously, an application for renunciation of citizenship of Ukraine had to be separately applied to the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, – Victoria Tyutyunnikova, a member of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, told Izvestia.

The innovation concerns all, without exception, Russian citizens with a Ukrainian passport in their hands. Previously, only residents of the Republic of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions had the opportunity to be employed in the state and municipal service, access to state secrets.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Maxim Bogodvid

Hidden nuances

The application itself and the procedure do not directly affect the process of obtaining citizenship, says Vadim Kozhenov, an expert in the field of migration, president of the Foundation for Assistance in the Fight against Terrorism. The fact is that in Russia it is allowed not to give up a second passport upon naturalization – the corresponding amendments were made to the law “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation” in the spring of 2020.

– Before this decision, it was impossible to obtain a Russian passport without renouncing the first citizenship. An exception was made for citizens of Tajikistan, with whom Russia signed a corresponding agreement back in the 1990s. Citizens of other countries, both the CIS and far abroad, had to renounce their previous passport without fail.

The expert says that foreigners in the past tried in every possible way to retain their first citizenship. For a long time there were both shady and transparent schemes that allowed a person to stay with two passports.

— For example, I know of cases when citizens of India first renounced their citizenship in order to obtain Russian citizenship, and then returned to their homeland and received a new passport. Moreover, this combination was legal – India (like many other countries) does not require renunciation of foreign citizenship when obtaining one’s own.

I won’t let you in

Cases of renunciation of citizenship, as a rule, are painfully perceived by the authorities of any country, the expert says. As a result, to varying degrees, national authorities openly complicate or slow down such processes.

Photo: Izvestia/Taras Petrenko

– Especially often there were problems with Ukraine and Uzbekistan – they did not let their citizens out. People who decided to change citizenship had to notarize a written refusal. Then this document was sent to the name of the head of state, from whose citizenship the person leaves. Copies of documents confirming these actions were provided to Russian authorities, and the person eventually received a Russian passport. In fact, the Uzbek and Ukrainian authorities did not confirm the withdrawal. Say, well, a person wrote a statement, and we considered and refused.

After the reunification of Crimea with Russia, the problem intensified.

– Ukrainians entered a huge number. Therefore, in 2019, they came to a decision that suggested itself – it was decided to give Russian citizenship without the condition of renunciation of the former.

According to the expert, innovation has legal significance for various kinds of situations that may arise in the future.

“With such a procedure, it will be more difficult for Ukraine to obstruct its former citizen and persecute him, and our diplomats, in turn, will have a free hand to protect their people,” Kozhenov suggests.

What is the overall

According to Vadim Kozhenov, at the moment, the acquisition of citizenship by residents of the new subjects of the Federation is proceeding as usual.

– Difficulties were at the very beginning, they were of an organizational nature. This was due to the fact that a significant flow of people poured in at once. Later, specialists were seconded to the regions, equipment was sent. Now everything is working properly.

Photo: TASS / Egor Aleev

To date, obtaining a passport of the Russian Federation has been facilitated for residents of the LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions , says lawyer Victoria Tyutyunnikova. The list of documents to be submitted to the authorities has been significantly reduced.

– An application for a passport is required, a birth certificate (if available), two personal photographs 35×45 mm, a passport of a citizen of the LPR (DPR or Ukraine, confirming registration at the place of residence in the territory of the LPR, DPR, Kherson or Zaporozhye regions, or with a certificate of registration issued to the passport of Ukraine ID-card).