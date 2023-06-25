Estadão Contenti

06/24/2023 – 4:28 pm

With the days numbered in the Lula government, the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, Daniela do Waguinho (União Brasil-RJ), published a video on her social networks this Saturday, 24, with criticism of “toxic, ungrateful and negative people” . She, however, does not name names. Leaders of the União Brasil asked for the head of the minister and already take the appointment of federal deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) for granted.

“There is no way: one hour or another you come across evil. Toxic, ungrateful, negative people. Some will disguise themselves as good ones. Be careful, sometimes evil dresses up as good to be even more evil. However, this does not mean that you need to fall”, says Daniela.

“Even if today you face a storm, believe. You won’t sink if you don’t let what comes from outside flood all the good that’s inside you. The ship does not sink because of the water around it; it sinks because of the incoming water. Do not allow what is happening around you to invade your interior and sink you”, she continues in the video.

Daniela’s husband, the mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), Waguinho (Republicans), told the report that the pressure for his wife to leave the Ministry of Tourism is the result of persecution by the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, and vice-president, Antonio Rueda.

Waguinho was affiliated with União Brasil, but in April of this year he joined the Republicans after an internal crisis in the party. Daniela has already asked to leave the party and is now awaiting a decision from the Electoral Justice.

“[Celso Sabino] used machismo to be able to try the Ministry of Tourism. Tourism is not part of União Brasil”, said the mayor of Belford Roxo, in conversation with the Estadão on the last 12th. “It is the president’s personal quota, due to Minister Daniela’s and my dedication to the campaign. We were the only ones who showed up so that the situation wouldn’t get worse. Rio de Janeiro is Bolsonarist territory. It was a heavy war,” he continued.

Daniela, Waguinho and Lula met on the 13th to discuss the future of the portfolio. The minister left the meeting in office, but the exchange is taken for granted. At first, the change would occur when Lula returned from an official mission to Italy. Now, she should stay for the beginning of July, since Daniela will travel between the 26th and 29th to Portugal, where she will participate in the Legal Forum in Lisbon.























