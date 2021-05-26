The return home on the first business day with the new coronavirus restrictions established by the Government shows a scenario of long lines of cars on avenues such as 9 de Julio, heading south, and at the Puente Pueyrredón and La Noria exits.

These delays, which come to an hour, occur at the controls to request the residents’ circulation permits for essential personnel.

The scenes captured by the different cameras and television drones show huge traffic jams on the main highways and crossings between the capital and Greater Buenos Aires.

In Panamericana for example, after 17:30, lThe row of cars seemed to have no end. In the General Paz, in the Alsina Bridge and the Ricchieri Highway Ezeiza, the situation was repeated.

Users on social networks recorded their gait at different transit points. This is how the speed at “man’s pace” was shown in which the cars circulated in Black Road.

This first business day of restrictions had already started with strong delays since the beginning of the day with great congestion at the main entry points to the City of Buenos Aires.

For example in the Pueyrredón Bridge traffic congestion was registered from Miter and Hipólito Yrigoyen avenues, in Avellaneda, through the Prefectura checkpoint. Crossing to the other side took more than half an hour. A luxury compared to the 60 minutes it takes to do it in the afternoon but for the opposite side.

Both in the morning and in the afternoon the different bus lines are stopped on one side of the bridge and between two and three prefects They go up to control the corresponding permits of the passengers, they ask for the document and the certificate.

In accordance with the current DNU, only those who have permits as workers of essential items can circulate, both in public transport and in private vehicles. The same applies to those who must go from one district to another.

In addition, the traffic flow is also expected to increase due to the return of those who left for tourism during the weekend and this Wednesday they return to their homes without permits to circulate during the strict confinement that was established against the second wave of the coronavirus.

The national authorities had warned that they would not be able to enter. However, the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, said that they will be able to return but that they will have an infraction.

AFG