The pilot. The Englishman went down in history as the most nonconformist in Formula 1 James Hunt he won the world championship with McLaren in 1976, after a legendary duel with his nemesis, Niki Lauda, ​​immortalized in the famous film Rush. Extremely fast, courageous, lover of the pleasures of life, he had a rather short trajectory in the premier category of motoring – from 1973 to 1979 – made up of 10 victories, 14 positions, 23 podiums and four teams: March, Hesketh, McLaren and Wolf. He was nicknamed ‘Hunt the Shunt’ (Hunt the crash, ed) for the youthful disposition to be involved in accidents. Portrayed as a real playboy and lover of nightclubs, he passed away prematurely at the age of 45, in 1993, due to a heart attack.

Helmet. His headgear, one of the most iconic and easily identifiable seen in Formula 1, is well carved in the memory of fans. Black background, white side lettering ‘James Hunt’ in large letters, associated with blue, yellow and red horizontal stripes. However, the prominent name on the helmet was nothing new: Jacky Ickx, Francois Cevert and Niki Lauda did the same before him. The entire coloring is inspired by that of his school, Wellington College, which welcomed him in his youth in Berkshire. Finally, many will remember Kimi Raikkonen’s homage to Hunt at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2012 and 2013, with the Finn wearing the exact replica of the Englishman’s helmet.

They said about him. The portrait made by Murray Walker, the historic British commentator, of James Hunt has left very little room for interpretation: “Arrogant, rude, impolite and inconsiderate. But he was also endearing, funny and had a light-hearted personality“. And so even Enzo Ferrari was not merciful to his pilots’ rival: “Hunt had his great moment of fame, culminating with the 1976 world championship, when a Lauda tried by the terrifying Nurburgring fire, morally destroyed and psychologically hampered by the environmental conditions of the day, abdicated a world title that he had amply deserved. Hunt withdrew citing reasons of technical dissatisfaction with the car he had chosen. I would like to add that a champion of chastened coherence between life and sport has never appeared to me”. His rival Niki Lauda never bore him a grudge for the World Championship loss at Fuji and the two remained on excellent terms: “Hunt was a sincere, honest big mate and a fantastic driver. In 1976, the year he stole the World Championship from me, he rode tremendously strong and towards the end of the season he reached the form that allowed him to recover the advantage I had acquired. The really great thing was to retire in time, in the middle of the 1979 season, when he, or his car, was no longer at its best. He had earned enough to be able to live well ”.



FP | Stefano Ollanu

