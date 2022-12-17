The pilot. Jackie Stewart, Officer of the Order of the British Empire, was Formula 1 world champion three times (1969, 1971 and 1973). Proudly Scottish, he took part in 100 races, starting 99, winning 27, with 17 pole positions and a total of 43 podiums between BRM, Matra and Tyrrell. Symbol of motoring in the 70s, fast but also an accountant, he was a pioneer in terms of safety on the slopes. He left Formula 1 at the age of 34, without competing in the last race before his announced retirement, as a sign of respect and homage to his friend and teammate Francois Cevert, who had lost his life the day before. in qualifying at Watkins Glen.

Helmet. The unmistakable tartan on a plain white background was the color chosen by Stewart. A tribute to his Scottish origins, carried forward over the years in his caps and even when he took to the track his single-seater, the Stewart Grand Prix, which resumed the same livery as his helmet between 1997 and 1999. The tartan used by the the iridescent was the so-called Royal Stewart Tartan, also chosen as her personal by Queen Elizabeth II. An unmistakable helmet, with the colors red, green, blue, white and yellow woven into the tartan, which made Stewart instantly recognizable in the eyes of spectators.

They said about him. Enzo Ferrari had great respect for the ‘Flying Scotsman’: “It was a genuine champion. A man who didn’t concede much to his opponents. He knew what he wanted and he still knows it. Apart from the exceptional qualities of the whiskey that he offers to his friends, I would really say that he is an accountant and in his accounts he has always scrupulously managed risk too. I admire him, even if he designed cars with covered wheels and if the crowd judged him to have little imagination and improvisation. He has authoritatively entered the shortlist of the best of all time, and not only for the three world titles he has won ”. Stewart said of himself, regarding his commitment to safety on the circuits: “I could have been a much more popular world champion if I had said what people wanted to hear. I could have been dead, but definitely more popular.”

FP | Stefano Ollanu

