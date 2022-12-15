The pilots. When you think about Graham Hill it is impossible not to refer to the legendary Triple Crown, i.e. the combination of successes lined up by the Englishman at the Monaco GP (five) or the Formula 1 world championship (two), at the Indianapolis 500 (on one occasion) and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (once). The ace driver was the only driver to collect it, in an F1 parable that lasted the beauty of 18 seasons, in a period (1958-1975) where at each end of the championship the number of surviving colleagues was counted. 179 GPs were held, with 14 victories, 13 pole positions, 36 podiums and two world titles, results obtained between Lotus, BRM, Brabham, Shadow, Lola and Embassy Hill. Retirement from racing came after failing to qualify at Monte Carlo 1975, at the age of 46; six months later came his untimely death, while he was at the controls of his own plane, a Piper Aztec.

Damon Hill was instead the most classic example of the wingman turned champion. The British, Williams test driver, made his Formula 1 debut at the age of 32 with Brabham and the following season he found himself replacing Riccardo Patrese in the second car of Sir Frank’s team. The tragedy of Imola 1994 changed his career and made him the Williams reference driver in the battles against Michael Schumacher and his Benetton, winning the world championship in 1996 against rookie teammate Jacques Villeneuve. Nicknamed ‘Captain Zero’ for having brought the unusual race number onto the track, he made 122 appearances in F1, topped off with 22 victories, 20 pole positions and 42 podiums between Brabham, Williams, Arrows and Jordan.

Helmet. From father to son: the design used in his long career by Graham was brought identical to the track by Damon. Midnight blue with eight white side stripes in the shape of oarsin homage to the London Rowing Club in which Graham’s youthful passion for rowing matured: “It has taught me a lot about myself, it is a great sport for character building. It requires great self-discipline”, he recalled in his autobiography. His son Damon adopted an identical version, and so did his grandson John, thus passing on the Hill dynasty for decades to come: both applied for and obtained permission for the London Rowing Club to use the design.

They said about them. Enzo Ferrari defined Graham Hill as follows: “He was solid, positive, one of those men who keep running even when their hair is white. And he surely would have if he hadn’t lost his life trying to glide his personal plane through an autumn fog.”. The two-time world champion said of himself: “I am an artist, the track is my canvas, the car my brush”.

Of Damon Hill, Patrick Head recalled the circumstances that prompted the break with Williams: “He used to surround himself with quite obscure characters and in those days he had a kind of manager, Michael Breen, who put his briefcase on Frank’s desk and if he could have put his boots on the table as well. He was arrogant. He said to Frank, ‘Damon won’t even remotely consider driving for you unless he’s got at least five times his 1995 salary.’ He fell silent, for a minute or two. Frank exclaimed, ‘Michael I suggest you take your briefcase off my desk and leave. The door is over there, go away thanks’.

