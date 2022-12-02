When Shaqiri clicks her cleats her life makes a noise, she knocks loudly on other people’s doors. A matter of colours, of stories, of flags behind the heels drawn on the shoes. On the one hand there is the Swiss one, a safe haven, on the other that of Kosovo, abandoned due to the war. “I have two houses, what’s wrong with it?”. This is why the match against Serbia will never be like any other. Perhaps for this reason, the playmaker with the golden left foot will give a little more, in a match that will never be just football.