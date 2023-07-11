One heart, two destinies: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, 11 July

Tonight, Tuesday 11 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of Un cuore, due destini, a TV miniseries in six thriller episodes (two a week) will be broadcast. It is a Franco-Belgian production, directed by director Frank Van Passel. The series, which in the original version is titled “Enquête à coeur ouvert” (“An investigation with an open heart”), is set in the renowned French tourist resort Biarritz. And behind a plot with dark colors it hides very delicate themes. But let’s see all the information together in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

Obsessed by her investigation with Simon into Ana’s tragic fate, Florence involuntarily pushes Zoé into the arms of Jan, himself a drug dealer and member of the surfing gang who fascinates the ‘teenager. Disturbed by the attractive Belgian, Zoé becomes her girlfriend during a party where one of the surfers overdoses on the drug supplied to him by Jan.

In the second episode of the evening, warned by Simon of the nascent relationship between Zoé and Jan, Florence decides to report the drug dealer to the police, without telling Vincent, who in the meantime discovers his wife’s lies and her growing complicity with Simon. While on the one hand the relationship causes strong tension between the two spouses, on the other hand it does not contribute to solving the investigation into Ana’s death, since Jan turns out to be innocent. Now in the crosshairs of the police, the young Belgian decides to return to Antwerp. In love with him, Zoé runs away to follow him…

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of A heart, two destinies, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: