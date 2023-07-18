One heart, two destinies: previews (plot and cast) of the third and final episode, 18 July
Tonight, Tuesday 18 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the third and final episode of Un cuore, due destini, a TV miniseries in six thriller episodes (two a week) will be broadcast. It is a Franco-Belgian production, directed by director Frank Van Passel. The series, which in the original version is titled “Enquête à coeur ouvert” (“An open heart investigation”), is set in the renowned French tourist resort Biarritz. And behind a plot with dark colors it hides very delicate themes. But let’s see all the information together in detail, such as the plot and the cast.
Plot
In the last appointment Florence arrives in Antwerp, looking for her own daughter, Zoé who, alone in a city unknown to her and not knowing where to turn, asks Julia Van Loon for help. But the woman is the biological mother of Ana, the donor of Florence’s heart.
Cast
We have seen the plot of the third and final episode of A heart, two destinies, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Florence ArrietaClaire Keim
- Pierre-François Martin-Laval:Vincent Arrieta
- Kevin JanssensSimon
- Lynn Van RoyenAna
- Jessyrielle Massengo: Zoé Arrieta
- Brigitte Fossey: Francoise
- Boris Van SeverenJan
- Alain DouteyJacques
- Stéphanie Van Vyve: Katryn
- Eric de MontalierGuillaume
#heart #destinies #previews #plot #cast #episode
Leave a Reply