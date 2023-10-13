“It is very important to tell the One Health approach to the new generations: we must avoid ideological approaches. The concept of health evolves and must be told: we will do this with a cartoon. The data suggests that more informed citizens act better. The data that emerge from the research is that there is a desire for participation but a lack of information.” Said the Professor of History of Medicine of the Vita e Salute University, San Raffaele Andrea Grignolio on the occasion of the presentation in Rome of the ‘One Health Project – Schools in action’ project promoted by Eikon Strategic Consulting Italia Società Benefit and by Healthware Group with the non-conditional contribution from the MSD Foundation.