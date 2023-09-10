Oliver Zeidler gave the German rowers the gold they longed for at the World Championships in Belgrade. With his victory in the single final, the 27-year-old from Munich achieved his third World Cup triumph after 2019 and 2022. Thanks to a convincing performance, the defending champion relegated the Dutchman Simon van Dorp and the New Zealander Thomas Mackintosh to second and third place on Sunday.

This ended the long wait for the first DRV medal in the 14 Olympic competition classes. With the men’s double sculls, the eights and the singles, only three boats qualified for the final.

The Germany eight ensured a conciliatory conclusion to the World Cup, which from a German perspective was mixed. Thanks to fifth place in the final, the crew around batsman Mattes Schönherr saved the association another setback and booked the ticket for Paris 2024. This means that the parade boat is spared the feared tricky post-qualification next year, despite the four-second gap to winner Great Britain.

In addition, Alexandra Föster and the men’s double scull each qualified for Paris as second in their B finals. The day before, the women’s double foursome had secured its Olympic ticket as B-final winner. In total, the DRV secured six direct starting places in the Serbian capital and thus remained on target. The DRV was represented with seven boats in Tokyo.