Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland maintained his lead in the Premier League scorers with a “record” 9 goals in 4 matches, which also put him at the top of the “Golden Boot Race” in Europe, far ahead of the top scorers in the rest of the five major leagues in the “Old Continent”. The “Norwegian Rocket” seemed motivated since the start of the season, as scoring one goal in any match is no longer enough to satisfy his “hunger” for goals, and it seems that it is a “currency” that the great scorer does not prefer, as well as most of the top scorers in other leagues.

No one has come close to Haaland’s numbers, who scored two hat-tricks in those four matches, in addition to a double in one match, and was content with scoring a single goal in his opening match in the league against Chelsea, before his “scoring wheel” started turning at full speed. Perhaps the one who comes a little closer to him is the “surprise” of the French league, Mason Greenwood, who is shining in the Marseille shirt in an unusual way, as he tops the list of scorers in “League One” with 5 goals, which he scored in 4 matches, with “two doubles” in two matches, and one goal in another match.

The hat-trick also found its way to Harry Kane early in the Bundesliga, which was repeated with his Croatian competitor Andrej Kramaric, as they both lead the scene in Germany with 4 goals, after the Bayern Munich star scored a hat-trick in one match and one goal in another, which is the same as what the Hoffenheim striker achieved during 3 rounds.

Marcus Thuram has four goals for Inter Milan, putting him above the top, tied with Atalanta star Matthieu Rietguy, but the “snakes’” top scorer scored his goals through “two goals” in two matches, while the young Italian scored one “two” in the opening match before completing his tally with two goals in two matches, as was the case with the “La Liga” top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, who opened the new season with a “two” and then scored in two other matches, with one goal in each.

Returning to Haaland, he completely outperforms all these scorers from another angle, as he is the only one who has managed to score in all the matches he has played so far in the “Premier League”, as he scored his goals in 4 matches “in a row”, and Greenwood alone remained somewhat close, as he managed to score in 3 consecutive matches at the beginning of “League One”, before stopping in his match in the fourth round. Harry Kane, Kramaric, Lewandowski and Rietgue, each managed to score in two consecutive matches, while Marcus Thuram followed in his team’s footsteps, with a successful step and another faltering one, as the Frenchman scored a “double” in his first match, then stopped in the next, before returning and scoring two goals in the third round, and was absent from scoring in the fourth match!