Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to fuel fears of a broader war. There is more and more money for weapons, discussions about conscription flare up again, generals are sounding the alarm. Some countries take a completely rigorous approach. For example, Poland wants to have the largest army in Europe in a few years. “The Poles are really afraid,” says defense expert Piotr Lukasiewicz. “But we may be going too fast.”

