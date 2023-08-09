Years ago, Sabrina Jankie (42) saw a documentary on TV about Islamic foster children who had ended up in a non-religious foster family. They celebrated Sinterklaas and Christmas there; little was done with their original religion. The Hindustani-Dutch Jankie thought that was a pity, she says in her home in Zoetermeer. “The children became completely alienated from Islam.”

When she came across something about Muslim foster children again a few months later, she decided to broach the subject with her husband. Was foster parenting not for them? The Moroccan-Dutch Ismael Moudian (43) was “initially well against this”. While Koran recitations can be heard on television, he tells next to his wife about the doubts he had at the time. It was not so much the child that made foster parenting exciting for him, Moudian emphasizes, but all the things that come with it. Like the biological parents. “You don’t know how they will react. I would rather keep that at bay.”

Without her husband, but with an acquaintance who was also interested in foster care, Jankie went to an information meeting about foster parenting. She took flyers home and tried to persuade Moudian to go to such a meeting. One meeting soon became more; they decided to sign up as foster parents.

Shortage of foster parents

Dutch foster care organizations are experiencing an increasing shortage of foster parents. This makes it difficult to find a foster family for every foster child, let alone that there is something to choose from. Foster children with a migration background are regularly placed with foster families with a different background than them.

Out research by Nederlands Dagblad shows that almost half of all foster children in the Netherlands grow up in a family with a different philosophy of life than that of the biological parents. But does it matter if a foster family resembles the family the child comes from?

According to the official Guidelines for youth assistance and youth protection youth workers work with, there is “no evidence for a positive effect of matching on ethnicity”. The guidelines conclude that ‘foster children do not necessarily do better in a foster family with the same ethnic and cultural background’. However, according to experts, experiences in practice show “that similarities contribute to the acceptance of a child’s parents”.

That is not an insignificant detail; acceptance by biological parents does play an essential role in a child’s placement process, according to research. Parents must not only accept that their child will be placed out of their home, but also with whom their child will be placed.

In practice, Janette Reukers, communication advisor of Pleegzorg Nederland, sees that similarities are important for a good match between foster parent and child. “Recognizing habits, sometimes as basic as eating habits, makes it easier for a foster child to get used to.” In addition, she believes foster parents can make a good contribution to the identity development of their foster child if they have similar backgrounds: “You develop cultural and religious identity more easily if you have examples around you.”

Also non-Muslim foster children

Jankie and Moudian initially only wanted to take in Muslim foster children because they were told during their application process that there was a high demand for Muslim foster families. But when they were asked to take in a girl with an Estonian-Polish background in addition to their two Lebanese-Hungarian foster children, they agreed, “despite the fact that she is not Muslim”.

The main reason: the placement would be temporary, because it concerned crisis relief. When they learned that the girl had a half-sister, they decided to take her in too. “We thought it was sad that the sisters were separated.” Now, three years later, the Estonian-Polish girl (4) and her Polish half-sister (10), who are not allowed to use their first names in the newspaper for privacy reasons, still live with Jankie and Moudian.

Together with the Lebanese-Hungarian girl (8) and her little brother (7) and two other biological sons aged 20 and 24, this results in a unique family composition: the half-sisters aged 4 and 10 are not religious, while the rest of the family, including the Lebanese-Hungarian foster children, follow an Islamic way of life. For example, the Lebanese-Hungarian girl can already recite parts of the Koran and she participated in Ramadan by not eating or drinking for a few hours. The Polish girl has no interest in that at all, says her foster mother: “She also simply says: I am not a Muslim.” The other children like to tease her about that: “They would say: well, you are not a Muslim, then you will not receive any presents during the Eid.” Of course she did, says Jankie. “You don’t want to shut them out.”

No alcohol and pork

The foster parents say that the cultural and religious differences between them and the half-sisters have little influence on the foster children. Moudian: “We don’t buy pork or alcohol, but that’s really the only thing. And when we’re praying, they just do their thing. That has no impact on them.”

If there are problems, they are with the birth parents. Take a mosque visit. Jankie and Moudian know that the biological parent of one of their foster children does not want his daughter to go to the mosque. That can be difficult, says Moudian. If he wants to go to the mosque on Friday, he sometimes takes his foster daughter with him anyway, because he cannot leave her alone at home. “The father often gets angry. That’s too bad.”

The tension that arose with the biological parent was to be expected, says Moudian. If you place a child with an Islamic family without first consulting the biological parents, “as an Islamic foster family you are already 1-0 behind”. According to him, religious matching therefore certainly has advantages: “If you place an Islamic child with an Islamic family, you no longer have that problem, because you have the same norms and values.”

Preference for the same background

When a child is removed from home, biological parents often indicate a preference for a foster family with the same background. A number of foster care organizations are therefore specifically looking for foster parents with different backgrounds. According to Reukers, it is not always easy to find them, partly because it is quite difficult to become a foster parent. ‘It is a procedure with a number of steps: information meetings, group meetings, individual interviews; that asks a lot of people. I can imagine that this is not very accessible to everyone. This can be related to culture, but also to level of education or social class.”

Together with network organizations, we are therefore looking into whether more accessible routes can be found for Moroccan, Turkish and Polish-Dutch couples, among others. But this has not yet led to a more culturally diverse foster care pool, says Reukers.

Biological parents central

According to Jankie, the wishes of biological parents should be central to the placement process of foster children. That could have been better with them: “Our supervisors did not understand why Estonian / Polish children were placed here.” When it came to crisis care, the placement was still understandable – crisis situations often lack the time to look for a suitable match. But when it was decided to definitively place the two foster children with Jankie and Moudian, the foster parents should have examined more critically whether they were the best foster family for these children. Especially “because contact with the biological parent was already difficult at that time.”

If birth parents reject their child’s foster family, a foster care placement may end early. This has adverse consequences, researchers Hans Bellaart and Mehmet Day concluded in their report The role of ethnicity, culture and religion in foster care from 2015. Foster children can therefore develop a “negative self-image and increasing distrust in educators”. According to Bellaart and Day, both affiliated with the Verwey-Jonker Institute, this makes it more difficult for foster children to bond with new carers, which increases the chance of a subsequent aborted placement.

The fact that the cooperation with one of the biological parents is difficult for them does not mean that this is the case in all multicultural foster families, emphasizes foster mother Jankie. She says she knows enough examples of multicultural foster families where the differences between foster parents and biological parents do not cause any problems. Open communication between the foster care organization, foster parents and biological parents is then essential, she concludes.

Her husband Moudian agrees. But if his children ever had to be placed out of home, “I would prefer to have them placed with an Islamic foster family.”