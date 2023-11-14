OECD: Lithuania, Latvia and the Czech Republic top the list of the most drinking countries in the world

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) compared alcohol consumption in 48 countries and published its findings. About it reports Fox News.

The list of the world’s heaviest drinking countries is headed by the former Soviet republics and the states of Eastern Europe. The leaders were Latvia and Lithuania, whose residents drank an average of 12 liters of alcohol per year. They are followed by Estonia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, where they consume one liter less. There is no data for Russia in the report.

On average, residents of the countries studied drank 8.6 liters of alcohol per year. In 2011, this figure was higher and amounted to 8.9 liters. It has decreased the most in Lithuania: ten years ago they drank two liters more per year. Another country where people abruptly stopped drinking was Ireland. In Latvia, on the contrary, people now drink two liters more than in 2011. Consumption also increased in Mexico and Norway, but only by a liter.

Binge drinking occurs in 19 percent of adults in the countries included in the report. In Denmark, Romania and the UK, more than 30 percent of the population faces this problem. In Italy and Turkey – less than three percent.

Earlier it was reported that Russians began to drink more alcoholic beverages. The rating of the most drinking regions was headed by the Sakhalin Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.