‘One for all’ is a Spanish film that premiered in 2020 and now comes to a streaming platform in style, as it has been praised for its outstanding performance and the important message it leaves. This film is directed by David Ilundain and touches on themes about values ​​and education with which it promises to excite viewers.

Why does the film cause so much expectation? The answer is simple: it has received nominations at the José María Forqué Film Awards in Cinema and Education in Values. Likewise, this film has also been chosen to be present at the Goya Awards in the best male performance category due to the participation of actor David Verdaguer.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’: when does it premiere on HBO Max and what is the series about?

Trailer of the Spanish film ‘One for all’

When is the movie ‘One for All’ released?

‘One for all’ premieres this September 15, 2023 through a streaming platform. The story has as its protagonist David Verdaguer, who plays a teacher in a school in Spain; If you are a lover of thoughtful feature films, this is one of the best options to watch with your family.

YOU CAN SEE: Historical character from ‘At the bottom there is room’ LEAVES the series and fans react, who is it?

Where is ‘One for All’ released in streaming?

‘One for all’ premieres on the HBO Max streaming platform; is directed for all those who like thoughtful films. From now on it will be an unmissable option in the streaming platform’s catalog, since it takes a deep look at the complexity of teaching and the formation of values ​​in the school stage.

David Verdaguer plays the interim professor in ‘One for All’. Photo: RTV

How to watch ‘One for All’ on HBO Max?

So you can watch the new Spanish movie on HBO Max, you just have to purchase the service of the streaming platform, which has the standard plan at 29.90 soles. Then, you will have to create an account and you will be able to log in with your username to watch ‘One for all’ and see the story that revolves around an interim professor.

What is ‘One for All’, the HBO Max movie, about?

The Spanish film ‘Uno para todos’ revolves around an interim teacher, who takes on the task of tutoring a sixth grade class in a distant town, totally unknown to him. He will have to face challenges when he must reintegrate a student into the classroom. Non-acceptance by other students must bring out all of his values ​​so that he can address this problem.

#PREMIERE #coming #watch #Spanish #film #streaming