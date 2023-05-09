The three stars of Belgian football will be told in the four episodes available from 25 May in streaming

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is one of the stars of Belgium protagonists of the docu-series One for All arriving May 25 on Prime Video in Italy, Belgium, Spain, United Kingdom and Ireland.

One For All the docu-series on Belgium — Produced by Neo Studios, One For All will recount the adventure at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar of three Belgian champions. In addition to Lukaku there will be the Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and the Atletico Madrid midfielder Axel Witsel. The docu-series in 4 episodes of 30 minutes each each, follows players on different continents, as they prepare for the finals of the biggest sporting event in the world, along with an honest reflection on an unexpected exit from the group stage, despite the squad comprising most of its “generation of ‘gold”. The shooting lasted six months and therefore go from the previous period to world Cupthe weeks of the matches and those immediately following the exit from the World Cup, with the players’ reactions. See also Cremonese is alive, but Bologna comeback on an own goal: Ballardini remains last

the words of lukaku and the other protagonists — “One For All offers fans of world football a complete insight into the kind of mental and physical preparation needed to compete at the highest level of international football, as well as revealing the private side of the human being that lies behind the public side of a footballer” according to what declared by Courtois. Lukaku he added “One For All shows for the first time to the fans what I honestly think about the Red Devils and what I believe really influenced our performance in Qatar. Between Thibaut and Axel and me, fans of all ages will be able to better understand what football is like during the most important matches, but also who we are off the pitch.” Second witsel the docu-series will offer three different perspectives on “what it’s like to be an elite soccer player in a tournament that feels the most pressure: the FIFA World Cup. I’m really happy to be able to share my story and experiences of this that we lived together, before and during the tournament”. See also Women's Viareggio: triumph for AC Milan's Primavera side. Beat on penalties the Lnd

Anouk Mertens, CEO of NEO Studiosunderlined how the docu-series is aimed at all sports fans, regardless of supporter who “will really appreciate the intelligence, honesty and courage of these players who document parts of their careers and their personal lives, of which they rarely speak publicly.” Up Prime Videos there are several documentaries and docu-series with a sports background such as Federico Chiesa: Back On Track, All or Nothing: Juventus, Marc Marquez: ALL IN, FC Bayern – Behind the Legend, The Pogmentary, All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Manchester City, Rooney, Take Us Home: Leeds United.