The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Japan, the United States and India will meet in Tokyo next week to “reaffirm their countries’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” In reality, this will become another step towards the formalization of the military-political alliance QUAD, aimed at suppressing China, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia … Washington has long been the main lobbyist for such a club of “four unusually strong democracies”. But now, against the background of their conflicts with Beijing, Tokyo, Canberra and New Delhi are showing no less interest in such an alliance.

Ripe from the second time

For the first time, the idea of ​​a quadripartite security dialogue between the US, Australia, India and Japan , later called QUAD and in which the anti-Chinese component was still only guessed, sounded in 2007. But in the next ten years, it, in fact, did not receive any practical development. … Past US administrations have been more preoccupied with problems in the Middle East than with China, and the governments of the other three countries have had stable trade relations with Beijing, and there was no strong reason to expose them to the joy of the Americans.

With the arrival of Donald Trump, the QUAD concept gained a second wind. Having declared China a strategic competitor seeking to achieve “Indo-Pacific regional hegemony in the near future,” Washington began to actively form an anti-Chinese coalition in the region. , which from his own submission began to be called Indo-Pacific.

The second run was more successful than the first. But not because of baboutmore credibility of the United States, but rather because of the increased conviction of the Chinese threat in three other countries.

Relations between Australia and China began to deteriorate back in 2018 amid suspicions of espionage from Beijing and China’s economic expansion in countries that Canberra has traditionally considered to be its sphere of influence. After the Australian authorities called for an independent investigation into the causes of the coronavirus this spring, the escalation began to escalate.

The Japanese have never blamed the Chinese for COVID-19, unlike the United States and Australia. And they even tried to normalize relations with neighbors. But it did not grow together: Xi Jinping’s state visit to Tokyo, which was scheduled for April this year, was postponed due to the pandemic, but many in Japan openly advocated its complete cancellation … The sharply increasing entry of Chinese warships into the waters near the disputed Senkaku / Diaoyu Islands – from April to August of this year, the PRC stayed in the disputed waters for a total of 111 days – also intensified unkind feelings towards Beijing in Tokyo.

Relations between India and China, always balancing on the verge of rivalry and cooperation, sharply escalated in May – after several bloody clashes on the de facto border of the two countries. … And, by the way, following the border confrontation, New Delhi not only strengthened the military contingent on the border, but also deployed additional warships in the Indian Ocean.

– The drivers behind the QUAD idea existed long before COVID-19 exposed the mistrust between the world and China. But the pandemic has further increased awareness of how dangerous an international system is without accountability, transparency and rule-based order, ”Ashutosh Misra, director of the Institute for Australian-Indian Cooperation in Brisbane, told Izvestia. – The countries behind the QUAD idea share a common concern about military modernization, cyberattacks, and China’s territorial expansion in the Indo-Pacific and gray zones.

NATO double two

On October 6, Tokyo will host a face-to-face meeting of the foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, India and Australia with the stated goal of “reaffirming their countries’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” But The US is clearly counting on more than just statements: US Undersecretary of State Stephen Bigan recently suggested that an informal partnership between “four unusually strong democracies” could be the beginning of a NATO-style alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.

In reality, the formation of such a full-fledged Asian military bloc is still very far away. – at least because of the legal restrictions imposed by the pacifist constitution of Japan and the traditional policy of non-alignment in India, Jay Batongbakal, director of the Institute of Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea of ​​the Philippines University, admitted in an interview with Izvestia.

– But in the short term, four partners are more likely to engage in operational cooperation and coordination without formal alliance arrangements … This will give them greater flexibility in practical terms and at the same time will allow already now to develop means for joint coordination of strategies – and this, in the final analysis, is what follows from the agreements on the union, the Filipino expert noted.

One of the important prerequisites for the possible formalization of QUAD was the change in sentiment in India, which until recently was extremely cautious about any alliances. As Shamshad Ahmad Khan, associate professor of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Dubai, Shamshad Ahmad Khan noted, in the past, the country sought to limit the Quartet forum to a consultative mechanism, but after the events on the Indian-Chinese border, New Delhi’s position has noticeably tightened.

– In the changed scenario, India would like to move beyond the consultative mechanism, and at the upcoming meeting of the Quartet in Tokyo, the Group of Four Democracies may establish a permanent secretariat, which will further strengthen military ties between member countries … This body can also develop a joint strategy to counter the expansionism of China, – suggested Ahmad Khan in an interview with Izvestia.

Ashutosh Misra agreed with this, noting that the Chinese muscle-flexing, its territorial expansion in the South China Sea, as well as the confrontation with India and Australia will justify the usefulness of QUAD in the eyes of its participants for a long time to come.

Small rehearsals of a big game

Shortly before the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Quartet, the QUAD participating countries have already managed to synchronize their watches on a number of points … On September 25, for example, the quartet held a virtual consultation in which Tokyo, Washington, New Delhi and Canberra discussed “ways to promote the use of reliable suppliers, especially for 5G networks” (read, ways to not use Chinese Huawei technology). And in early September, Australia, Japan and India launched the Indo-Pacific Supply Chain Resilience Initiative in a clear attempt to reduce trade dependence on China, the main trading partner of all three countries.

Military cooperation has also intensified. … In July, the Americans conducted separate maneuvers with the Indians around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and with the Japanese and Australians in the Philippine Sea in the western Pacific Ocean. On September 23, India and Australia held joint exercises in the Indian Ocean region, which in June signed a landmark agreement on mutual access to military bases for logistical support. And just a few days ago, they also wanted to conduct joint exercises with the United States in the East China Sea in Tokyo – “in order to strengthen Japan’s effective control over the disputed islands.”