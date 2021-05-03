An Amazon delivery man delivers a package in Blackwood, Wales, UK. HUW FAIRCLOUGH / Getty Images

The pandemic has been a calamity for many businesses, but it has also been a powerful catalyst for sales over the Internet. Tight confinements, fear of contagion and new product needs raised the share of online purchases over total transactions in 2020 from 16% to 19% in seven of the world’s largest economies – accounting for two-thirds of global electronic commerce—, according to a report published this Monday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad, for its acronym in English).

More information

The UN agency takes this cluster of seven countries – the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea and Singapore – as a reference for the behavior of the ecosystem. on-line in the main advanced economies, and the data could not be clearer: in the face of a decrease of 1% in total purchases – led by the collapse of physical transactions by a combination of restrictions on mobility and a lower willingness to spend in the face of economic straits of many families—, those carried out through the network shot up 22%.

The rise was especially significant in countries where the e-commerce penetration rate was already higher before the pandemic. Thus, in South Korea, one of the world leaders in this field, online transactions went from representing 20.8% of the total at the end of 2019 to 25.9% at the end of last year. In China, another of those that is in the leading group, it went from 20.7% to 24.9%. And in the United Kingdom, 15.8% in 2019 turned into 23.3%, the largest rebound within the group of nations studied.

A quarter of the world’s population buys ‘online’

1.480 million people, one in four over 15 years of age worldwide, made at least one purchase online in 2019. That figure was already a 7% increase compared to a year earlier, but the strongest increase will be known in the coming months, when Unctad publishes the 2020 figures. They will already contain the powerful catalyst that the pandemic has meant for the digitization of trade.

Most online buyers used the internet to get products marketed by companies or individuals from the same country, but a growing number chose to purchase products abroad: if in 2017 it was only 20% of the total, in 2019 that was figure had already climbed to 25%. With companies such as Alibaba betting heavily on internationalization, China has been the biggest beneficiary of this pull of transnational transactions through the internet: according to data from the Geneva-based organization, the Asian giant’s transnational sales easily exceeded 100,000 million dollars (87,000 million euros) in 2019.

Winners and losers in an outlier year

The boom in online commerce has left many more winners than losers, most of them in the US and China. Among the first are the giants Alibaba, Amazon, JD.com, Pinduoduo or eBay, which have managed to capitalize on this boom with double-digit year-on-year growth in one of the most complicated years in recent history for the multinationals most dependent on physical commerce. Also the Canadian Shopify, which on the back of the covid-19 has managed to almost double in 2020. And Walmart, which has polished up its accelerated digitization strategy and the strong increase in the demand for essential products by households Americans, closing 2020 with a 72% rise in sales.

The opposite luck has been followed by the e-commerce giants focused on transport and tourism: Airbnb, Booking, Expedia or Uber, among others, which last year saw their growth path truncated and registered falls of between 11% (Uber) and more than 60% (Booking and Expedia, badly hit by the drop in hotel demand).