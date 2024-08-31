Telegram’s “Find People Nearby” Function Has Stopped Working

One function in Telegram has stopped working. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

It is noted that the “Find people nearby” function in the messenger has stopped working. Thus, when you click this function, the search is carried out for a long time, but does not show anyone.

Related materials:

It is known that it is made for quick exchange of contacts with users who are nearby, or finding new friends.

The agency sent a request to Telegram on this issue.

Earlier in August, Telegram was accused of ignoring programs to combat child pornography. It was claimed that the messenger does not cooperate with either the US National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) or the UK Internet Watch Foundation (IWF).