There is a podcast about having a baby with your partner, his bookshelves are full, about going on that adventure with a stranger Co&Zo. Actors René van Bakel and Rick Paul van Mulligen have two children with comedian and wedding official Nina de la Croix. They met each other through Meer dan Gewenst, a kind of Tinder for prospective parents. They are no longer strangers, and in their podcast the latter two discuss a different theme every week that has to do with co-parenting. It is a light ‘chat cast’, about everyday, practical matters related to caring for their offspring, and about their childless days. Because then fun things like this often happen.

Co&Zo. A weekly episode of 45 minutes.