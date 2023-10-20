RTVE: due to storm Aline, almost all of Spain was flooded by heavy rains

Almost all of Spain was flooded by heavy rains – high levels of danger were declared in 33 provinces and the autonomous city of Melilla. The abnormal weather situation in this European country is associated with the arrival of the storm “Aline”, reports RTVE.

On Friday, October 20, temperatures will drop sharply in all parts of the country. In northern Spain, fierce winds of up to 110 kilometers per hour (30.5 meters per second) and waves of up to 10 meters are expected. The regions that will be hardest hit are Galicia, Asturias, and Cantabria; the red level of danger also remains in the Basque Country.

Heavy rain will also occur in the south of the country – in Andalusia and the Balearic Islands, where an orange level of danger has been declared due to waves up to 8 meters high, strong storms and winds. Less serious consequences of the storm are expected in the territories of Aragon, Castile, Catalonia, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Valencia and the autonomous city of Melilla.

Because of “Alina” October 19 flooded metro in Madrid. Vehicle traffic is also difficult throughout the country, as huge streams of water flow down the streets and the rain does not stop. Residents of some cities are being evacuated from their homes.

In September, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) linked heavy rainfall in Europe to the climatic characteristics of the region. “Warmer air can hold more moisture. Therefore, precipitation – rain, snow or hail – is more intense in mild climates and can lead to even greater flooding,” concluded WMO staff member Stefan Uhlenbroek.