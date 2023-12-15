Fico: The EU allowed Slovakia to use oil from Russia for another year, bypassing sanctions

The European Union retained an exception allowing Slovakia to use oil from Russia for another year, bypassing anti-Russian sanctions. This is provided for in the new sanctions package, Prime Minister of the Republic Robert Fico said following the summit of leaders of EU member states, reports RIA News.

“We have approved a package that contains an extremely important exception for us, this is the exception for the use of Russian oil for production,” Fico said. According to him, in this format, new sanctions will not be able to have a negative impact on the Slovak economy, which was confirmed by various ministries that studied the package.

In early December, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that the country was making attempts to extend the exclusion of energy resources from the Russian Federation from the ban. According to him, the cancellation of permission to receive energy resources from Russia would have a serious impact on the republic, leading to an increase in inflation.

Earlier, the European Commission announced Bulgaria’s right to buy Russian oil at a price above the EU ceiling. It is clarified that the country is using a permit issued by the European Union “to guarantee security of supply.”