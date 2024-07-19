To win the elections, a candidate from the Leningrad region will need the votes of one entrance

One entrance will give victory to Alexey Vaskov, who is running for deputy and the head of the largest HOA,human anthill» Russia — residential complex «New Okkervil» in Kudrovo, Leningrad region. This is reported by the portal 47news.ru.

The publication based its results on the result with which candidate Vyacheslav Kondratyev won the previous municipal elections, and this number is comparable to the number of residents of one entrance of a building with almost four thousand apartments – about eighteen thousand people live in it, and on average there are more than 500 people per entrance. In the last elections, Kondratyev needed it took 540 votes.

“Considering that people may not be registered [в доме]for the sake of decency, you can focus on one and a half to two entrances,” the publication’s journalists noted.

