The country’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer start-up company One Electric has finally started delivery of its electric bike ‘KRIDN’. The company first started delivery of bikes in Hyderabad and Bangalore. Currently, it has been introduced in both these cities, later it will be launched in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well as Maharashtra and Delhi NCR. The starting price of this bike is 1.29 lakh rupees (ex-showroom).

The company claims that it is the fastest electric motorcycle made in India. The top speed of this bike is 95 kilometers per hour. There is also a story behind the name of this bike, in fact the company has given it the name after being inspired by the Sanskrit sports word. Which means to play. This motorcycle has been given the design of a commuter bike.

At KRIDN, the company has used an electric motor of 5.5 kW capacity, which generates power of 7.4 bhp and torque of 160 Nm. Apart from this, 3kWh capacity lithium ion battery is used. It also has two driving modes, this bike offers 110 kilometers in single charge and 80 kilometers in normal mode in Eco mode.

It has telescopic fork suspension in the front and dual shock observer suspension in the rear. Apart from this, 240 mm disc is given in the next wheel and 220 mm disc brake in the rear wheel. In this bike, the company has given combi braking system that provides balanced braking even at high speeds. The company claims that up to 80 percent of the local components have been used in this bike.

As far as features are concerned, this bike has features like Bluetooth connectivity with digital odometer. The battery of this bike takes 4 to 5 hours to full charge. This bike has daytime running lights with round shape headlight and round shape side view mirror. Apart from this, a mobile phone holder has also been given in it.