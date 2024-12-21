

He Seville will say goodbye to the year 2024 by facing this Sunday (4:15 p.m.) against real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 18 of LaLiga EA Sports. The Nervionense team will seek to get something positive from their visit to the capital of Spain, although historically the white and red team has never been good at facing Real Madrid as a visitor and accumulates one draw and fourteen defeats in their last fifteen away games before the meringues.

The last victory achieved by Sevilla against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu has already been completed this December sixteen years That December 7, the team led by Manolo Jiménez won 3-4, with Kanouté, Romaric and Renato scoring the Sevilla goals twice. Raúl González Blanco and Argentines Gonzalo Higuaín and Fernando Gago scored the goals for Schuster’s Real Madrid.

Sevilla has barely managed to score a point in its next fifteen visits to Real Madrid. The rest of the games would end in defeats. The rescued tie also did not occur at the Santiago Bernabéu, since it dates back to May 2021 when Real Madrid played its home games at the Alfredo Di Stéfano without an audience due to the works that were being carried out in its usual stadium. Fernando Reges put Sevilla ahead on the scoreboard, Asensio would equalize the match after the break and Rakitic would put the visitors ahead again with a penalty until Hazard definitively tied the match (2-2) in the 94th minute of the match, leaving Sevilla behind. back to Sevilla with honey on his lips.

Sevilla has been close to getting something positive from their visits to Real Madrid more times, although on other occasions they have also returned battered with blushing victories. will have Garcia Pimienta the third time this season to finally achieve Sevilla’s first victory in the field of the three great teams of Spanish football in a long time. They already fell with a crash in Barcelona in October (5-1), suffered a comeback in extremis in the Metropolitano against Atlético de Madrid recently (4-3) and now must perform at the Santiago Bernabéu. In total there are 48 consecutive games without beating Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga with a terrible balance of 38 defeats and just ten draws.