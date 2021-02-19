Vaccines appear to reduce Covid-19 transmissions and infections by two-thirds, according to early “real-world data” examining the impact of the vaccination campaign in Britain.

The data was given to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is enthusiastic about be able to ease confinement after March 8, when classes are scheduled to start. But any early opening could mean a relapse in the virus, warn from former Prime Minister Tony Blair to infectologists.

The key data provided to Boris Johnson, who is discussing “a roadmap” to get out of lockdown, shows that one dose of the Oxford University or Pfizer vaccine works in all age groups.

The prime minister and his scientific advisers are expected to examine the new evidence, showing the impact of vaccines on transmission, infection, hospital admissions and deaths. The Whitehall sources said “the studies would be crucial to deliberations on Britain’s exit from the blockade”, calling the findings “very encouraging.”

Boris Johnson’s government is analyzing easing some restrictions due to the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Infections in the elderly decrease

Separate data showed that Covid cases were falling faster among the elderly. Nursing home outbreaks nearly halved in a week. The statistics seem to vindicate the British strategy of vaccinating in order of age. Cases among those over 80 years old fell 38% in seven days.

Boris hopes to return to schools from March 8. It will be before any relaxation of the rules on outdoor socializing and the reopening of shops, pubs and restaurants.

The decision comes in the middle of the pConservative MPs for a quick loosening of restrictions confinement.

Matt Hancock, the Secretary of Health, is more optimistic. He is already talking about “a summer in freedom”, “a liberation in May”, after the vaccination campaign ends. “Drugs and vaccines represented our path to freedom,” he said last week.

But Rishi Sunak, the finance minister, was preparing to extend the Furlough business aid scheme for another six months.

Expert alert

Together with Tony Blair and his institute, the British Medical Association called for a “near elimination” of Covid from the UK “before any significant relaxation of lockdown restrictions.”

More than 16 million people in the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine, including 99 percent of those aged 75 to 79 and more than 93 percent of those aged 80 and over.

Key studies led by Public Health England, involving 40,000 healthcare workers and 9,000 nursing homes, will be published by the end of the month.

A government poster calls for taking care of yourself and staying at home to avoid coronavirus infections, in Manchester, Great Britain, this Friday. Photo: AFP

The effects of vaccines

But the Prime Minister is expected to receive the first findings, which suggest that both the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have had a powerful effect to stop the spread virus: up to 67%.

Studies show that vaccines have a huge impact on reducing infections and cutting hospitalizations and deaths. One dose of each Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine blocks transmission by two-thirds, in all age groups. These data are essential to lift the confinement in the kingdom. The Pfizer vaccine began to be administered in December.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended offering the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine 12 weeks apart between the first and second doses. An Oxford University study found that the AstraZeneca vaccine cuts broadcasts by 67 percent, with no hospitalizations.

Age should be a fundamental and dominant factor in prioritizing vaccinations. More lives will be saved if age groups are prioritized over all other factors, according to Professor Wei Shen Lim, chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization.

CASES

The British Medical Association wants Covid eliminated before lifting restrictions in the kingdom. Less than 1,000 cases need to be reached a day, like last summer, before opening is authorized.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, president of the Association, said that the British health service (NHS) is in “a precarious situation” and “if restrictions are lifted, it can easily exceed its capacity”. He warned that NHS staff “are exhausted from the pandemic.” He also suggested that all those arriving from abroad be quarantined and not just those arriving from countries declared a red zone.

The Kingdom will donate vaccines

Britain is convinced that there is no solution for Covid without global vaccination.

The kingdom will donate most of the coronavirus vaccines they have left over to the poorest countries. Boris Johnson urged leaders to make “a pool” of “collective ingenuity” to tackle future crises and end the current one.

The issue will be discussed at the G7, to be held in June in Cornwall, Great Britain.

The Pfizer laboratory is in talks to reinforce your vaccine against the new South African variant. Regulators must decide and talks began with them in the U.S. yesterday, but Phil Formizer, one of their senior virologists, said he is confident that the current vaccine protects against the South African variant.

