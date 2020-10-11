Single dose of vaccine will not work Harshvardhan said that Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Serum Institute of India will be given in two doses. While Zydus Cadila will take three doses for ZyCov-D. “When the vaccine arrives, people will need not one, at least two doses. This is not surprising,” one expert told Our Economic Times, an associate on condition of confidentiality. A few days ago, the Health Minister said that the final trials of Covaxin and Covishield in India are about to begin soon. While Phase-2 trial of ZyCov-D is going on.

Preparation for more people to get vaccine India can approve several types of corona vaccine. The Health Minister said that one vaccine may be effective on one particular age group, may not be as effective on another. In such a situation, the government is making arrangements for the availability of different types of vaccine. The Health Minister also said that the situation demands that there should be several vaccine partners so that more and more population can get the vaccine.

Vaccines will be applied according to the priority list The central government has earlier said that it plans to have 20-25 crore people vaccinated by July 2021. The Health Minister has acknowledged that a very limited number of vaccines will be available initially. Harshvardhan said that who will get the vaccine, it will be decided on two main points. One is how much Corona’s risk is in his work and secondly how much are the chances of infection. He said that it is necessary to decide the vaccine’s priority for different groups so that those who need more can get the vaccine first.

What is the biggest challenge in corona vaccination? According to the health minister, the most important part of planning is to provide cold chain and other logistics. He said that the government was also considering approving corona vaccines for emergency situations. However, he made it clear that even for this, the vaccine would have to meet every level of safety and effectiveness.

