I.Another vaccine against the coronavirus has been approved in the United States. The FDA on Saturday issued emergency approval to a vaccine from the pharmaceutical and medical technology company Johnson & Johnson (J&J). As expected, it followed the recommendation of an expert committee consisting of 22 members, which unanimously voted for approval on Friday.

This gives the country its third option to date to immunize against the virus, after the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. Unlike in the EU, the Astra-Zeneca vaccine has not yet been approved in America.

J&J submitted an application for approval in the EU almost two weeks ago, and approval is expected in March. There would then be four approved corona vaccines.

A single vaccination is sufficient

J & J’s vector vaccine can be given to people who are at least 18 years old as of Saturday, according to the FDA. He had been eagerly awaited. It has significant advantages over the RNA substances from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna: It is administered in one instead of two doses and is much easier to store because it can be kept in a normal refrigerator for three months.

It has been shown to be effective in clinical trials, although it fell slightly short of the results presented by Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna last fall. Their vaccines achieved efficacy rates of around 95 percent. J & J’s figures are slightly lower, but not completely comparable, because, unlike the tests with the other two vaccines, they take into account the more contagious variants that have occurred recently. Some of J & J’s studies were conducted in South Africa, where one of these mutants first appeared and spread quickly.

Protection against South African mutants too

According to an analysis of the tests published by the FDA a few days ago, the J&J vaccine provided protection against moderate to severe illness with an overall effectiveness of 66 percent. In the tests in the United States it was 72 percent, in South Africa 64 percent. The number for South Africa was slightly higher than J&J had given a few weeks ago when the study results were published.

The vaccine provided significantly better protection against particularly serious illnesses. In the United States, the effectiveness was 86 percent and in South Africa 82 percent. J & J’s studies also provided evidence from the FDA that the vaccine might protect against infection with no symptoms. Because there is not too much data on this yet, no final conclusion can yet be drawn.

Once approved by the FDA, delivery of the vaccine should begin immediately. However, due to delays in production, fewer cans are initially available than originally hoped. According to J&J, it can immediately deliver almost four million cans, originally the company wanted to have twelve million cans available by the end of February. By the end of March it should now be twenty million cans, also less than initially hoped. J&J is sticking to its promise to deliver 100 million cans by the end of June.

In the EU, deliveries are to begin in the second quarter, and the group wants to make 200 million cans available here by the end of the year.

So far, around 70 million corona vaccinations have been administered in the United States, about half of which are split between Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. Both companies have promised to deliver 300 million cans each by the end of July. So far, more than 500,000 people have died in the country after being infected with the coronavirus.