Tension and stress have become a feature of the times, especially in light of the Corona pandemic. However, a new study conducted by the American University of “Ohio” revealed that a daily dose of 2.5 grams of omega-3 fatty acids is the best in helping the body resist the harmful effects of stress and stress, according to what was published by the “Ohio State News” website.

The researchers emphasized that taking a high daily dose of an omega-3 supplement may also help slow the effects of aging by suppressing damage and enhancing protection at the cellular level during and after a stressful event.

In the study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, participants who took omega-3 supplements produced fewer amounts of the stress hormone cortisol and lower levels of the inflammatory protein during a stressful event in the laboratory, compared to the group of subjects who took a placebo.

And while omega-3 levels fell sharply in the placebo group after stress, no such reductions were detected in people who took omega-3s.

Omega-3 supplements have contributed to what researchers call stress resistance, which is to reduce damage during and after acute stress, and to protect cell components that shrink as a result of aging.

Annelies Madison, lead author of the paper and a graduate student in Clinical Psychology in Ohio said: “The results indicate that omega-3 supplementation is one of the relatively simple changes that people can make that could have a positive effect in breaking the chain. Between stress and its negative health effects. “