Only Lopez del Sassuolo has covered more kilometers than them with the ball at his feet. It will be an indirect and asymmetrical duel, but it can still shift many balances
Ball conductors, game conductors. Marcelo Brozovic and Theo Hernandez are different players, they have almost opposite technical and physical traits, but one fact unites them. They are masters in ball management, occupying the second and third positions in the special Opta ranking of players who have covered the greatest distances with ball-to-foot movements in the current Serie A.
#directs #tears #Brozo #Theo #aces #San #Siro #catch #ball
Leave a Reply