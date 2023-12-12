Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nadiya was absent from the matches of the 11th round of the First Division League, which witnessed victory in 7 matches, compared to one goalless draw in the Dibba and Al-Hamriyah match, while 7 clubs failed to score any goal with Al-Taawoun’s victory over Gulf United 1-0, and United against Gulf F. C 2-0, Masafi beat Masfout 1-0, Al Dhafra beat City 2-0, Al Arabi beat Al Rams 5-0, Al Dhaid beat its guest Al Jazira Al Hamra 3-0, and Al Fujairah beat Dibba Al Hisn 1-0.

Al-Orouba, who was absent from the round due to rest, maintained its lead in the standings with 28 points from 10 matches, while Al-Dhafra, led by its new Brazilian coach Paulo Camelli, strengthened its current position in the standings with 22 points from 11 matches with a 2-0 victory over City (penultimate).

The loss to Fujairah 0-1 did not prevent Dibba Al-Hisn from maintaining its third place in the standings with 18 points, while United regained its fourth place by defeating its guest Gulf FC 2-0, raising its score to 17 points, benefiting from the stumble of its direct competitor, Dibba, with a goalless draw. With Al Hamriyah.

Al-Arabi rose to sixth place with the biggest win in the round over Al-Rams, the “last”, with five clean points, raising its score to 16 points, while the clubs of Al-Fujairah “7th”, Al Dhaid “8th”, Masafi “9th”, and Al-Jazira Al-Hamra “10th” were equal with 15 points. A straight point in the “warm zone”.

The English striker, Tounani Afobi, the Al Dhafra striker, appeared to be the most impressive performer in “Round 11”, after he scored both of his team’s goals against City 2-0, strengthening his position as the top scorer in the league with 9 goals, while the Algerian Okasha Hamzaoui, the Fujairah striker, was alone in the runner-up position with 7 goals after scoring a goal. Wolves were the only team in the match against Dibba Al-Hisn 1-0.

The list of scorers saw Argentine Luis Marcelo, United's striker, join the race with 6 goals in third place, after he scored both of his team's goals against its guest Gulf FC 2-0, contributing to United regaining its fourth place in the overall league standings with 17 points.

The matches of the next round (12) of the First League will be played next Saturday and Sunday, where on the first day, Masafi will meet with Al-Fujairah, Gulf FC with Al-Taawoun, Gulf United with Al-Oruba, Al-Dhafra with United, while on Sunday, Al-Jazira Al-Hamra will meet with City, Dibba Al-Hisn with Al-Rams. Al Arabi with Dibba, and Al Hamriyah with Al Dhaid.

Round 11 results

Al Taawoun – Gulf United 0-1

United – Gulf FC 2-0

Masfout – Masafi 0-1

City – Al Dhafra 0-2

Dibba – Al Hamriyah 0-0

Al Rams – Al Arabi 0-5

Al Dhaid – Al Jazira Al Hamra, 3-0

Fujairah – Dibba Al-Hisn, 1-0