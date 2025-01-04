They are the Texans of Spain. They are the expression of the talent of a country that when it starts to think and work has an energy and a light that is more important than any discouragement. Paula Corchado, Martina Capel and Loreto Normand have 21 years and they met in Madrid when they were 18, in the branch of the University of Mondragón, studying the degree in Entrepreneurial Leadership and Innovation (LEINN) in which the only subject is founding a company and the grades are based on the levels of turnover and of relevance in the market. They founded One Dilemma in 2023, buying second hand miniskirtscustomizing them in their own way, and then selling them, at first only to friends and family. Each piece was unique, bought at second-hand markets, and customized in a different way. Everything was growing faster than they imagined.

As they became more successful, they made their own clothing, focusing on jeans with stars that have become the symbol of the brand; They created a website to sell, stabilized a distribution system, and starting last October they began to operate as a professional company completely independent of the university. In the last three months of the year they have sold 15,000 jeans and have reached the magic number: 1 million euros turnover.

Loreto, Paula and Martina, founders of One Dilemma.



One Dilemma jeans respond to two concepts: “not your mother’s old jeans”, which give the jeans a vintage look, and “boyfriend”, which defines a type of loose fit. .

A worked idea

The first thing Paula, Martina and Loreto did was think. Base your idea on an idea and not a feeling. First think, then work hard, learn from experience and trust your intuition. What lies behind a good business is a good idea managed intelligently, and intelligence is not based on your feelings but on creating feelings in others. The first feeling One Dilemma created was anxiety over scarcity. At first it was due to lack of stock but they quickly realized that it was not a problem but an advantage and they turned it into a strategy. One Dilemma jeans can only be purchased through the company’s website and at a very specific time: Sundays from 9:00 p.m. until supplies last. This strategy, which was born from experience and learning, is one of the explanations for the company’s success. More than a purchase – and an expense – it seems like a trophy and a merit to be able to get your jeans.









Understanding people’s feelings and passions cannot depend on improvisation or emotions and these three girls have triumphed due to their endless hours of work and their fierce commitment to their company. Girls who admire them and want to look like them can buy their clothes, but much more important would be for them to take their life, their studies, and their work seriously when they have it.

The LEINN university degree, where Paula, Martina and Loreto met, is the only university that teaches business without being based on the dead ideas of outdated economics manuals. «The majority of Spanish companies», says Paula Corchado, «are disgusting and need campaigns worth millions of euros to end up not understanding why something goes viral. Our generation (2003) knows it without spending a euro. The dominance of social networks, above all Instagram and Tik Tok has been decisive in its growth.

At the end of January One Dilemma will present a new collection based on another state in the United States, in the same way as the previous “Kisses from Cali” collection, based in California. The name of the new state will be revealed – again a commercial strategy – with marketing actions both on social networks. Another of the great objectives of businesswomen for 2025 is the physical presence in specific points of Spainalways in an ephemeral way, are the well-known “pop ups”, and later in the year, being able to open the first physical and permanent One Dilemma store. The “bad news” is that the miniskirts that they released in the summer, and that sold out so quickly, are not going to continue, so only those who got them at the time will have them. But perhaps the most surprising thing will be a collaboration with a very special and surprising brand from another sector. The details will be announced with their same strategy.

Starting a business in Spain is possible. It is not easy to get there, as it is not easy anywhere, because the market is demanding and intelligence and brilliance are scarce. But good ideas well worked on always have their well-deserved reward, and excuses and demoralization are a defeat before leaving home.