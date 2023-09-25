A 67-year-old woman was arrested and a man and a woman, aged 71 and 55, respectively, were investigated as alleged culprits of the electrocution of a minor in Cartagena last June. The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia accuses them of being the alleged perpetrators of a crime of serious injuries and another of fraud in electricity.

Apparently, the incident occurred when the 12-year-old boy was playing hide-and-seek with other children near the El Albujón-Cartagena sports complex, where the fair with attractions had been set up. The minor, trying to hide, went behind a fast food stand, at which point, upon touching a metal surface of the kiosk and a nearby lamppost, he suffered a strong electric shock, leaving him unconscious.

A young woman, a resident of the municipality and a nurse by profession, cared for the child ‘in situ’ while informing the emergency services of his condition, to keep him alive until the arrival of the ambulance and his subsequent transfer to the Virgen de La Arrixaca university hospital. , from Murcia, where he was admitted to the pediatric ICU, with serious injuries.

From that moment, specialists in the Benemérita Judicial Police began operation ‘Voltaico’ to clarify the causes of the accident and settle the alleged responsibilities, if any. After agreeing on the area, they began the visual inspection of the place, an esplanade near the enclosure where the clubs’ booths were located and a stage located in the municipal sports complex.

Outside the sports complex and next to the wall, there was the booth where the accident occurred where, with the support of Iberdrola technicians and the company that manages the electricity supply to the fairgrounds, they located an alleged illegal connection.

The evidence obtained from the scene made it possible to find out that the mobile stand was fraudulently connected to a fair attraction, which, in turn, was irregularly connected to the public power lines.

The result of the investigation made it possible to verify that both the person who ran the attraction, as well as the owner and the person who ran the snack bar selling food would be responsible for the crimes of serious injuries due to recklessness and fraud of electrical fluid.

Thus, the ‘Voltaico’ operation culminated in the arrest of a person, 67 years old and a resident of El Albujón-Cartagena, owner of the fair attraction; and with the investigation of a 71-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman from Cartagena, owner and manager of the food stall respectively. The detainee, those investigated and the proceedings carried out were placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court of Cartagena.