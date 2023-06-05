The parted mouth in the new photos of the model Anastasia Reshetova was scolded online

Russian model and former lover of rapper Timati Anastasia Reshetova shared new photos and was criticized online. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 27-year-old celebrity shared footage of her posing in a black corset top. At the same time, the fashion model’s hair was loose, and her face was made up in the style of smoky eyes. Among other things, she put on several jewelry, including many massive rings.

Subscribers, in turn, scolded one detail in the pictures of Reshetova, namely, they criticized her facial expression.

“Why is her mouth always open?”, “So these are not her natural lips, she pouted them. Therefore, they can no longer close, ”“ What’s with the mouth? ”,“ And the mouth is ajar again, ”fans spoke out.

