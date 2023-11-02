Russian TV presenter Victoria Bonya showed a photo from Dubai in tight clothes, and one detail puzzled netizens. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted footage, the 43-year-old influencer sat on the sofa in a short black top and high-waisted beige leggings, holding a croissant in her hand. At the same time, she let her hair down and complemented the look with massive sunglasses.

Subscribers noticed the presenter’s thin waist and suggested that she could have edited the images. “The shadow from the curve on the sofa should be different. Hire other retouchers”, “I don’t understand whether there is photoshop or not?”, “And in the story where you dance with your daughter, where did the waist go?”, “In the second photo you can see photoshop on the right side,” said the users.

Earlier in November, Victoria Bonya showed her appearance after plastic surgery and outraged fans. The 43-year-old celebrity posted a series of photos in which she appeared in a black tight-fitting mini-length dress and gloves. Her look was completed with a sparkly headband and Halloween-style makeup. Fans were not satisfied with the result of the surgical intervention.