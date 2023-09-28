The players of Cyberpunk 2077 They can quickly lock themselves out of the game’s only expansion, Phantom Liberty, by choosing the wrong dialogue option in the game.

As recorded, the option to simply move away from the main campaign of Phantom Liberty happens during the missionLucretia My Reflection“, when Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed asks the protagonist V of the mission:

“it’s worth it?”. “You know what, Reed? “You are right,” V will respond. “There is something really strange about this. I retire.”

The other characters start to get nervous at this point, giving the player one last chance to choose to continue with the paid expansion. Even Johnny Silverhand steps in to tell V that this isn’t a bluff.

However, by choosing “I made my decision”, V will choose to walk away from Reed’s mission and leave behind Phantom Liberty.

“You finally show me your true face,” the character continues. “Is this how things are? I move on from that. “If I have to die, I’m not going to die fighting someone else’s war.”

The mission is listed as failed and the player is told to leave after some more disappointed dialogue. It is still possible to explore the new Dog Town area, and players can still complete all the new quests and other side content, but the main quest of Phantom Liberty It will be locked until a new game is started.

Phantom Liberty It arrived on September 26, with the revolutionary update 2.0 laying its foundation a few days before. Completely revolutionized Cyberpunk 2077 with features like a new skill system and improved artificial intelligenceand also put an end to an Elon Musk fan theory, a reference to the late legendary racing driver Ken Block, and strange additions to the game’s biggest mystery.

All this caused an increase in the popularity of Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam, a number that only grew as players gained access to Phantom Liberty.

