The curve of the coronavirus continues without suffering shocks in the Region of Murcia. After two days of around one hundred cases a day, this Saturday there were 68 positive for coronavirus, according to the last balance of the Ministry of Health. These ups and downs have been repeated for weeks, so the epidemiological control scenario is maintained.

Of the new infections reported by Health, 26 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 12 to Cartagena, 8 to Lorca, 5 to Puerto Lumbreras, 3 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 2 to Alhama de Murcia, 2 to Torre Pacheco, 2 to Totana, 2 to The Union. The rest are spread over various locations. What’s more, the positivity rate for PCR and antigen tests (1,807) was 3.7%. This figure also represents a slight decrease compared to the previous day and continues in the range of recent weeks.

Hospital occupancy records are also posted on the line for the entire week. Currently there 75 coronavirus patients admitted to the Region of Murcia and 18 of them are in the ICU, which represents almost 15% of the structural capacity of the most seriously ill patient units.

The tragic note of the last balance of the Ministry is that this Saturday a Covid patient died again. This is a 52-year-old man from Health Area IX (Vega Alta del Segura). This record already amounts to 1,591 deaths since the start of the pandemic.