A 49-year-old man died and three other people were injured this Monday as a result of a collision between a truck and a van, which occurred around 6:40 p.m. on the A-7 highway, at the height of the Polígono Industrial Base 2000, in the municipal term of Lorquí. A truck and a van were involved in the accident, which were blocking the road and preventing circulation.

The mortal victim is the driver of the van, who was trapped inside the vehicle and the intervention of firefighters was necessary to release him, although unfortunately only his lifeless body could be recovered.

One of the wounded, also 49 years old, had multiple concussions and was admitted to the Morales Meseguer General University Hospital. The other two injured had minor injuries and were also transferred to receive hospital care.

After receiving a warning of the accident, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), a Civil Guard patrol, a Molina Civil Protection ambulance to the scene de Segura, two ambulances from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management and road maintenance personnel.