Several ambulances at the entrance to the Morales Meseguer Hospital, in a file image. / javier carrion / agm

A man died this Sunday in a traffic accident that occurred on the A-30 as it passed through the municipality of Ulea and in which six other people were injured, aged between 42 and 32 years old and all men, according to reports. sources from the Emergency Coordination Center.

The incident occurred around 2:51 p.m., when the single emergency telephone number 112 received several calls reporting a traffic accident with trapped people that occurred on the A-30, towards Cartagena, past Cieza, exit with 116, at the height of the works in Ulea .

Witnesses reported that there was only one vehicle involved, which had overturned, after rolling several times, with seven occupants inside. One of the injured, who was trapped, died on the spot.

Patrols from the Traffic Civil Guard, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CIES), various ambulances from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergency Management Office, a Mobile Emergency Unit, went to the place indicated by the witnesses. two ambulances from the Emergency Service and three assistance ambulances- and road maintenance.

Finally, the assistance ambulances transferred three of the injured to the Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza hospital, another two to the Morales Meseguer General University Hospital in Murcia and the most serious one to the Virgen de la Arrixaca General University Hospital in Murcia.